Is JOY Real-Life Ariel?

voomvoom 2019.07.16 11:13
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
You said it yourselves!! Joy is perfect for Ariel! 
 
In one of my last articles, I asked our readers which K-pop idol is perfect for the role of Ariel in the Little Mermaid. Most our comments pointed to Joy from Red Velvet. 
 
Well, here's another reason for you to think that she's perfect for this iconic Disney princess role!  
 
On July 12th, she posted on her Instagram account a cover of her singing Ariel's most classic song 'Part of Your World.'
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Listen to it down below!
 
 
My guess is after Ariel became human she used her talents to become a K pop star and is working under the stage name Joy. 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
5 K-POP STARS That Look Like 'The Little Mermaid' IRL 
 
