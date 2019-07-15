Rapper B-Free Apologizes to BTS for Insulting Them 6 Years Ago

On July 14th, South Korean rapper B-Free wrote an apology on his Twitter to BTS.He wrote "To @BTS_twt and their fans i am so sorry for all the emotional pain i've caused. Please forgive me. Wish the best" in English.For those who do not understand why he suddenly apologized to BTS, we must go back to the year 2013 when RM and SUGA appeared on a show called Kim Bong-hyun's Hip Hop Invitation alongside other Hip Hop artists including B-Free.During the show, rapper B-Free gave some pretty disrespectful remarks toward BTS. Here are some of the conversations they had.1)MC: There are people who call BTS an idol group and others call them a Hip Hop group.B-Free: What exactly does 'idol' mean?RM: Idol means something like a role model.B-Free: Oh so you become idolized by girls?RM: You asked what it meant (so I answered)MC: That's the dictionary definition. Idol has now become a very complex industry. Some people criticize that idols can't do real Hip Hop. What do you think about that?RM: A big part of idols is makeup and fashion, but our album is true Hip Hop.B-Free: Hip Hop isn't really just a music genre is it? It's something much bigger. For me, your album is just a rap album.MC: What's the difference between a rap album and Hip Hop album?B-Free: Hip Hop album is bigger. Hip Hop is bigger than rap.Seriously? Hip Hop is bigger than rap? That's all you got to say?2)B-Free: What do you want to do? What is it that you're trying to achieve?SUGA: RM and I both were rappers. In my case, I wanted to let my voice and music be heard to other people. Him too.B-Free: That goes the same for us too.SUGA: So this may offend you, but we told that we would like to be bridging between underground rappers and major rappers.B-Free: Be the what?SUGA: Bridging. Something that connects between the two.B-Free: Oh~SUGA: It was very difficult for me to do my music in Daegu(SUGA's hometown).B-Free: So you came to Seoul because you didn't want to struggle?SUGA: No I came to do my music. Showing my music was my dream and that's why.B-Free: You're saying that you needed some money quick?3)B-Free: SUGA said previously that it was so hard for him to sell his music in Daegu, but everyone goes through that. The difference is that some endure it while others don't. I used to be so poor that I didn't have money for a cup of coffee. Now I can, but during the days which is only 2 years ago, I couldn't.SUGA: I as well didn't have any money to eat about 4 years ago-B-Free: (Interrupts) It's already written here.SUGA: And I wanted to change that.B-Free: What, with Bang Shi-hyuk? You wanted to change that by becoming an idol? That's what I'm talking about. You just turned away from reality because of temptation.SUGA: Temptation?Here is the translated version of the show. Disclaimer: ARMYs can feel upset and angry after watching this clip.This isn't all. B-Free once posted on his social media toward BTS with abusive word choices."This f**king piece of sh** idol idiots copied kanye west's black skin head!!! F**k Bangtan Bi**hes f**k Bangsh** Bang Shi=hyuk you disgrace this country"Why do you think he apologized to BTS all of a sudden? Let us know your opinion in the comments.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com