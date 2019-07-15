HOW Much Can 7 People Contribute To A Nation's Economy? #BTS

It's amazing how much 7 people can contribute to a nation's economy.On July 10th 2019, CNBC released a short documentary about the gargantuan economic value of BTS and how the 7 men have come to achieve such massive influence. In 12 short minutes, the documentary astutely answers the question on how BTS came to be Beatles of this generation and what that type of fame means to the Korean economy.According to CNBC, with BTS's growing popularity as international super stars, their worldwide influence is estimated to contribute roughly $3.6 billion to the Korean economy every year. That's $37 billion in a decade, assuming that BTS maintains their popularity in the future as well.BTS also massively contributes Korea's tourism.1 in every 13 tourists visited the country in 2017. To get on with the tide, Visit Seoul partnered with BTS to encourage tourists to visit Korea. and their advertised landmarks, Namsan Tour and Banpo Bridge became one of the most popularly visited sites in Seoul.But that's not all.BTS is worth $1 billion dollars in consumer exports. Industries including toys, apparel, and cosmetics are reaping the benefit from BTS's fame.Of course, you can't forget the enormous amount of money BTS themselves are making.The Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, where BTS members performed at stadiums around the world has reportedly made $100 million in total ticket sales, which averages about $4.5 million per show. Not shocking considering the fact that most of their shows accommodated several thousands of people but were immediately sold out.If you want to know more watch the documentary below:Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com