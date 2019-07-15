PHOTOS: BTS's Visuals Overworking During their Shizuoka Concert

BTS successfully finished their concert in Japan last weekend, July 13th to 14th. As it was supposed to be the last stop of theirworld tour (which is now extended until October in Saudi Arabia), fans' anticipation was at its peak. I mean, just look at the endless line of ARMYs waiting to buy their merch!And of course, no matter how high expectations were, BTS simply ripped the stage. Here are the carefully selected moments of BTS's shining visuals.Rain is not a problem for JUNGKOOK. Rather, it makes everything at least ten times better. The wet curly hair makes him look like an anime character who came out from a comic book."Shizuoka was so much fun thanks to you guys. I had a really good time today. Thank you for giving much such great memories, and I'll come back one day as sexy JUNGKOOK."Mr.Worldwide Handsome's self-dyed hair turns out to be a stroke of a genius. The pink blotchy shirt and pink glittered microphone and earbud becomes unseen next to that brilliant face.How can a man be so cute and sexy at the same time?And don't even get me started on V. I mean, how does he look so perfect in every possible angle? He looks more like a figurine than an actual figurine!Their visuals are working so hard! They really need some rest.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com