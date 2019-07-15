Middle Eastern ARMYs!! BTS Is Coming To Saudi Arabia!

Middle Eastern ARMYs!! There's good news for all of you BTS is coming to the Middle East!Saudi Arabia was just added to BTS's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world stadium tour and apparently, BTS is the first-ever foreign artist to perform alone at a stadium-sized venue. How impressive! This really comes to show that BTS's influence knows no bounds or borders.They are going to perform at the King Fahd International Stadium that can accommodate up to 70,000 people.BTS will be performing in Saudi Arabia on October 11th, 2019.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com