JIN Has His Own Way of Asking For One Bite

voomvoom 2019.07.12 17:44
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Did you know that JIN has his own method of asking for one bite? It's actually quite efficient and works every time (for JIN)!
 
There are two steps: 
1. Open your mouth wide. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
2. Wait patiently.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
When he sees something that looks delicious, all he has to do is open his mouth wide and wait.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
He doesn't even have to ask verbally. I mean, what a waste of breath? Right?
 
You don't even have to make eye contact. Again, just open your mouth, and food will automatically fly over your mouth.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
He's like a baby bird and the other members are like the mama bird, while in fact, he is the oldest in the group.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
And it doesn't necessarily have to be food. Get yourself a mic stand that looks just like JIMIN. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
But don't get it wrong. JIN also feeds the other boys too.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Well, not always edible things I guess. You have to watch out for clamshells when JIN is feeding you.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
