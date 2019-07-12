GUESS Which KPOP IDOL's MV Is The Closest To Reaching A BILLION Views On Youtube!

Guess which K-pop idol's music video is the closest to reach a BILLION views on Youtube!The answer might not be what you think!Is it BTS's international hit '? Or Blackpink's sensational ''?Neither!It's no other than...Blackpink's, released in 2018, is currently the most-watched K-pop group music video reaching over 800 million views! 877,886,460 views to be exact.Watch down below, if you want to speed up the process of its reaching a billion views on Youtube.A close runner-up is BTS's. Its count is currently 777,199,918 but BTS'sis the music video to look out for! Although its total view count is slightly over 400 million it might catch up quickly with their current average views per day being the highest with a count reaching up to 1,982,900.Is the answer what you expected?It certainly wasn't what I had in mind!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com