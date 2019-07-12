JUNGKOOK's Cover of "Look At Me" Hits 1M Likes In Less Than 24 Hours

JUNGKOOK's new cover song is swooning everyone's hearts!On July 11th, JUNGKOOK uploaded a 1 minute and 53 second long video containing only of his voice singing George'son Twitter. George is a Korean R&B singer-songwriter and producer with hit songsandAs the accompaniment of the song came out he calmly started singing and woke up everyone who was just falling asleep by his sweet angelic voice.Toward the end of the song he finished off by humming "Pa-ba-ba-ba", thus the text of the post which said "빠바바바바바바바바바바라봐줘요" which is a combination of the words he was humming and the Korean title of the song.As soon as the video clip was uploaded, it was retweeted and liked by hundreds and thousands of Twitter followers. In just 19 hours, the video hit 1 million likes, retweeted 400,000 times and was watched 3 million times.Also, because so many people searched for the song on Melon, a Korean music streaming site, the keyword "George" and "Look At Me" became the top searched keyword on the site. George himself posted an Instagram story of the screenshot and gave a shoutout to BTS saying "BTS power...Thanks!".Thanks to JUNGKOOK we always get a chance to get to know more songs. Great songs plus JUNGKOOK's angelic voice? PERFECTION.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com