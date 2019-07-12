ITZY Coming Back With an "ICY" Summer Song!

The track list for ITZY's next comeback album is released!JYP released the track list for ITZY's new albumon their social media today, July 12th.The title songis a song both composed and arranged by Park Jin-young himself, which is the first time ITZY is performing a legit JYP song. It's going to be a fresh summer song with funky sounds. The trendy song portrays ITZY's confidence of not being brought down by other people.The album will not only include new tracks such asand, but also remix versions ofandThe MV for their new title song will be released at midnight on 29th of July. The song will be released the same day at 6PM(KST).Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com