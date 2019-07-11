Fan Sets Off a False Fire Alarm in NCT's Hotel

I know it's sometimes very hard to resist showing your love towards your favorite idol, but sometimes you just have to remind yourself not to cross the line.NCT 127 is currently in UK for their first world tour. They performed 23 songs throughout almost 3 hours in London Wembley SSE Arena.According to a Singaporean media, a fan of NCT 127 rang the fire alarm of their hotel just because he or she wanted to see the members, creating much confusion among guests who were staying at the same hotel. One guest said "I was very surprised by the fire alarm. There wasn't any evacuation announcement in the floor I was staying so I was very worried. I can't believe that someone would do such a thing to see a celebrity."Another guest was actually in the middle of a wedding which had to be cancelled because of the false alarm. She said "When the alarm went off my son had a panic attack so the wedding went into a big mess".Thankfully no one was seriously injured, but the fact that someone would ring the alarm just to see their idol from South Korea is bringing much criticism and complaints were brought up asking for a solution to prevent similar incidents from happening again.A true fan would know better than to do something that would harm their bias's career and reputation. Let's all hope that nothing like this happens again.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com