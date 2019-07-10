BAEKHYUN's Reaction to Lee Soo-man's Dad Joke

Only minutes left until BAEKHYUN's solo album release! EXO-Ls aren't the only ones who are showing their support. CEO of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man also gave BAEKHYUN a heartwarming message, but BAEKHYUN struggled to think of a good response.He said, "I received a message from our CEO Lee Soo-man. We have a group chat with all the members of EXO and Lee, and he keeps making dad jokes."This is what Lee wrote to him."I'm keep listening to BAEKHYUN's new song. Do you feel stressed out these days?"When BAEKHYUN answered "Yes but it's a good kind of stress", Lee wrote back "Then you should go to your 'village' and take a rest", a pun using BAEKHYUN's new title song namedAnd how did BAEKHYUN react to this joke? Well, nothing. He said that he didn't reply back."Mr.Lee bought us Pat-bing-su(shaved ice with red beans) when we were in the practicing room and he asked me why I didn't reply back, saying that even a dad joke is still a joke."And BAEKHYUN replied, "I honestly didn't know what to say so I couldn't give any response".He also added, "I am grateful that he is listening to my song everyday. I feel proud of myself because I think I am becoming more skilled now."His new title songwill be released today at 6PM (KST) in various music streaming sites. It is an R&B song with BAEKHYUN's soft vocals, singing about a romantic scene where lovers are gazing at the moon on a hill.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com