Here's How To Get Yeri's Makeup That's Perfect For Summer Festivals!

This might be Yeri's most mesmerizing makeup yet!Just look at all the vibrant colors used on Yeri's lashes!This look would be perfect for all those times you're going to summer music festivals and parties!Here's how to get this look!Vibrant orange is perfect for summer!Get her lips with Etude House official's Cherry Moisture Lip Glow. The best part? It's only $8.The highlight of this makeup look, without a doubt, would be the eyes! Just look at her lashes feathering out in 3 different colors like a peacock!This is going to make you the belle of the ball when you're at a party or a summer festival. You just need Urban Decay's Double Team Special Effect Mascara. On your bottom lash and the inner corners of your top lashes, apply the color dime/ goldmine. Then, on the top lash creating a color gradient effect by layering on the colors Junkshow and Gonzo.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com