Produce X 101 5 Concept Songs to be Released Today at 6PM!

The fourth season of the Produce 101 seriesis finally releasing 5 new original songs, and they are being released today at 6PM!For those who aren't familiar with the format of Produce 101, let me explain. The goal of this program is to debut 11 trainees our of 101 into one group and the viewers of the program can vote online everyday to show support to their favorite trainee. The trainees with the highest votes earns the chance to debut. I.O.I, Wanna One, and IZ*ONE are the final winners of the previous 3 seasons of Produce 101.There are a total of 5 stages:and. The first three stages are usually done with cover performances of other artists' songs. The last two stages, Concept Evaluation and the Finals consists of original songs and dance that are made just for the trainees.5 concept songs are given to the 31 trainees that are left, and the nation producers can vote the trainees who fit the song best to make them into one team. The Concept Evaluation performance is to be broadcasted today on Mnet at 11:00 PM (KST), and for the first time in Produce 101 history, the songs will be pre-released prior to the broadcast.The 5 concept songs,andwill be released today at 6:00 PM (KST). You can listen to the 1 minute long preview down below! Which song are you most excited for?