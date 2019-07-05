SPOILER ALERT! BAEKHYUN Revealed The 1st Verse Of His Title Track!! But What Is He Saying..?

Just 5 days before Baekhyun's official solo debut, he revealed the first verse of the title track of his first album. He gave us a little taste of what the song,, is going to be like and fans are already going nuts over it!The song is unbelievably good! Before I say anymore, just listen to it! It'll be like nothing you've ever heard before!I know right?! It's a complete new sound with a fresh new beat. But the beats aren't the only thing new to the listener's ears. The lyrics are also what got fans puzzled.Below are the lyrics to the song:"Set the navigation to Dokseodang children's park and accelerateEverybody's going to want to go to that place where I only knewWherever I am, getting anywhere anywhereI can see itGirl, you need a betterIt's already the time to need romance."It is still not completely clear what Baekhyun is trying to say through the song, but other articles have hinted that it's going to be a love song. What do you think all this means?EXO-Ls hold onto your hats for just a few more days! Just 5 more days until we hear the full song!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com