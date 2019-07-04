5 K-POP STARS That Look Like 'The Little Mermaid' IRL

The word on the street is that real-life movie version of 'The Little Mermaid' is soon to be produced and the lead role of Princess Ariel has already been cast!'The Little Mermaid' is a classic Disney animated film, that has secured its place as a favorite childhood movie in the hearts of many, including mine.The protagonist of the film, Princess Ariel is most popularly recognized by the signature fiery red luscious hair, her pale white skin, and her eyes filled with curiosity and wonder. And of course, in order to be Ariel, you also need a killer voice because Ariel is supposed to have the most beautiful voice in the entire ocean.So I might be a little late here because, at this point, the position for Ariel has already been filled, but I have come up with a list of K-pop stars who check every box on the list to become a real-life Ariel.Remember Ariel is a mythical creature in the ocean that's not bound by any race or nationality, so why not imagine her to be Korean?The celebrities on this list were all handpicked by fans, and every one of them is honestly perfect for the role of Ariel! Remember, this is just for fun!Jisoo of Blackpink dyed her hair in the shade of red hot fire once, and fans cannot get over how well she pulled it off! While she was singing on stage while waving around her flawless curly red hair, fans could not help but imagine what she would look like as Ariel in real life!Ariel is a character who defies all odds to chase after her one dreams and one true love!In order to play the role of such character, you need to have those dreamy eyes and that effervescent sense of energy. Nayeon from Twice is perfect for that! It's easy to imagine Nayeon becoming completely infatuated with a prince and combing her hair with a fork like Ariel with Nayeon's already playful and loving demeanor.I have to say, she's my favorite pick for the role of the little mermaid.As the leader of Mamamoo, Sola is an amazing singer, dare I say, one of the best among K-pop idols, and she eerily looks very similar to the animated version of Ariel. I mean just look at her youthful looking high cheekbones, kind eyes, and playful lips! Not to mention, she is pulling off that red hair like fire!Joy has that playful energy that resembles Ariel the most! Her bubbly personality and wonder-filled eyes are just perfect for Ariel. Also, Ariel and Joy both have that smile that gives everyone butterflies.Let's not forget how she looks like she was born in that wavy red hair. The way she flips it around and dances around with her curly red hair makes you just imagine what she would look like as Ariel.Yuna of ITZY was fan's no.1 pick for Ariel! Even though not even a year has passed since ITZY's debut, Yuna has already made her mark in the K-pop scene with her fiery red hair. Fans on numerous occasions have mentioned how much Yuna resembled this Disney princess, and Yuna herself also finds this compliment extremely flattering. I mean, just look at the way she brushes her hair back! Can't you just see those luscious strands of hair floating under the sea?Who is your favorite as Ariel?Is there anyone we forgot?Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com