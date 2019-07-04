BTS Becomes the First Korean Artist to Sell 1M Albums in Japan

According to Japan's latest Oricon chart, BTS's most recent Japanese singlehas set a record of 467,107 points, making them No.1 on the Daily Singles Chart.Their 10th singlewas released yesterday on July 3rd, and it outnumbered their second latest Japanese singlewith more than 140,000 points. This is the highest record for a foreign artist to set in just one day.What's especially impressive is that there were more than 1 million pre-orders starting from May 10th to July 1st. They are the first Korean artist to exceed 1 million shipments.The new singleincludes Lights,Japanese version, andJapanese version.Meanwhile, BTS is to continue theirtour in Japan Osaka and Shizuoka in July 6th and 7th.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com