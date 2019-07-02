MOMOLAND Is The Biggest K-pop Girl Group In Mexico Right Now!

Momoland held the biggest fan meeting in Mexico in June 30th!And even though the plaza wherein the fan meeting was held had around 3000 seats, they were immediately sold out!Around 3000 locals gathered in Mexico EL Plaza Condesa to attend Momoland's fan meeting and a fan meeting of this size and popularity among K-pop groups is extremely rare. So rare that Momoland is the first girl group to host a fan meeting this large among K-pop girl groups.With this as a steppingstone Momoland is hoping to build a global career. They even posted on Instagram a picture with Lauv. Turns out they met in one of the Mexican shows, shared their opinions on producing a special collaboration album! Momoland and Lauv! Can't wait to hear what that would sound like!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com