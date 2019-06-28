MINHYUK & JOOHONEY From Monsta X is Dropping a Mixtape Today!

Yesterday Monsta X tweeted several pictures of MINHYUK and JOOHONEY with the hashtags #ㅇㅅㅇ, #옹, #심, and #이. MINHYUK is wearing a bright yellow suit with white gloves and mask while JOOHONEY is in a bell boy costume with distinctive sunglasses.Since there wasn't any notice in advance of their comeback, Monbebes were of course surprised to see the unexpected unit.Well today, Monsta X officially revealed that the two are releasing a mixtape on June 28th today at 10PM (KST). The titleis a combination of the previous hashtags. It is a type of food made with potatoes and is usually put in soups.What is the relation between potato soup and Monsta X? Well we'll soon find out a few hours later!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com