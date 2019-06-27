SUGA is Producing HEIZE's NEW song!!

Singer-songwriter HEIZE is collaborating with SUGA from BTS for the first time.HEIZE is a Korean singer-songwriter with hit songs such as, and. Her agency Studie Blu officially announced that she will release a new singleon July 7th which will be produced by SUGA. HEIZE and SUGA co-wrote the lyrics and song with El Capitxn.SUGA have already shown competence as producer by creating hit songs such as SURAN'sand Epik High'swill be released in July 7th 6PM (KST) and is already bringing much excitement for fans of the two artists.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com