STRAY KIDS Rising To The Top As Global Stars

Watch out! Stray Kids just boarded a remarkable upward career trajectory!Stray Kids are rising to the top as global Kpop stars at an accelerating rate. According to the Billboard official page, Stray Kinds just claimed no. 5 in the Social 50 charts, which is 4 steps higher compared to the week before. Even in the Emerging Artist Chart, they soared up to the 11th place from 16th.It seems like their newest album helped propel their global fame forward., Stray Kid's newest album released on June 19th, stirred up massive global popularity immediately after its release. The title track,, was produced by the group members, Bang Chan, Chang bin, and Han, and touched upon a psychedelic genre that isn't usually too familiar with K-pop music. Turns out, Stray Kids making this bold musical expedition was a smart move because the album went on to rank 9th in the Billboard World Album Charts and 17th in the Heatseekers albums charts. But the reason for this album's success can't be solely attributed to its new venture of the genre. The lyrics deal with growing pains and the chaotic nature of youth, subjects that are relatable worldwide.Now they are on their way to Europe to showcase their talents! Starting from July 28th, Stray Kids are touring in London, Paris, Berlin, and Moscow, so watch out world! Stray Kids are coming.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com