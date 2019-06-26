본문 바로가기

RM Living Up to His Nickname "God of Destruction"

voomvoom 2019.06.26 15:59
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
In a recent Run Bangtan episode, RM clearly showed how he earned the title "God of Destruction".
 
The rule was simple. Draw a picture of the given word.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
Before he even got started he dropped a pen on the floor.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
Though he may be the brain of the group, he doesn't know how to use a blow pen. JUNGKOOK impatiently comes out to help RM but he eventually broke the easel.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
The rest of the member watches as if this happens on a daily basis while JUNGKOOK comes to the rescue once again.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
RM: JUNGKOOK! We don't have time!
SUGA: You're the reason you don't have time 
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
That's not all. He knocked down his chair as he sprang up to answer the next question while SUGA took care of the fallen chair.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
And of course he breaks the easel again.
 
Now let's see some of his other moments when he became the god of destroyer.
 
 
JIMIN: A good leader!
JIN: How to become a good leader
JIMIN: That man is a fine lead-
JUNGKOOK: He's going to break it! He's breaking it!
 
 
The very first time they showed their performance of Dionysus, RM just had to break the staff he was holding.
 
And let's not forget these as well.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
