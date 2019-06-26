IZ*ONE KANG HYEWON Looks Like A Million Bucks!! But You'll Never Guess How Much This Dress Costs!

This is a photo of Kang Hyewon from IZ*ONE at Incheon airport looking like a real-life snow white in her patterned red dress and flowing black hair!The dress truly looks like a million bucks on her! But can you guess how much it really is?Don't be surprised! It's only \21,000! That's only $18!So now we know. We don't always have to pay a fortune to look this amazing!You can get the dress in Mixxmix. Clickif you want to check out their website!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com