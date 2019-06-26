본문 바로가기

IZ*ONE KANG HYEWON Looks Like A Million Bucks!! But You'll Never Guess How Much This Dress Costs!

voomvoom 2019.06.26 11:25
Photo from Online Community

This is a photo of Kang Hyewon from IZ*ONE at Incheon airport looking like a real-life snow white in her patterned red dress and flowing black hair!
 
Photo from Online Community

The dress truly looks like a million bucks on her! But can you guess how much it really is?
Don't be surprised! It's only \21,000! That's only $18! 
 
Photo from Mixxmix

So now we know. We don't always have to pay a fortune to look this amazing!
You can get the dress in Mixxmix. Click here if you want to check out their website! 
 
Photo from Online Community

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
