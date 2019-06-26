BTS Sets Another Guinness World Record With Best-Selling Album in Korea

They did it again. Another record is set by BTS in their home country of South Korea!The Guinness World Record official website reported that BTS set a new record in best-selling album in South Korea. Their most recent albumwas released in April 12th, 2019 and they sold 3,399,302 copies of the album in total. The previous record was held by Kim Gun-mo's(1995) which has sold 3.3 million copies in South Korea.has not only set record in the Guinness World Record but also several charts such as scoring No.1 in the UK Official Albums Chart and US Billboard 200. Title song Boy With Luv set many records as most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.Guinness also added "We can't wait to see what record they break next".Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com