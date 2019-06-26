본문 바로가기

Body

EXO Members Having A Last-Minute Get-Together Before D.O. Enlists In The Military

voomvoom 2019.06.26 10:23
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

Photo from Instagram @oohsehun

 
With D.O. entering the military in 5 days, and three of EXO members enlisting in the military next year, fans were becoming worried that the members of EXO were heading off to their own separate directions.
 
But don't worry EXO-Ls! It seems like EXO's friendship is still airtight!
 
Sehun of EXO just posted a photo of EXO members having a friendly get-together right before D.O. is sent off to protecting national borders. 
 
Obviously, Xiumin and Lay couldn't make it because they're already in the middle of serving as a soldier. But the rest of the members still seem to be having a good time!
 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
Related Articles: 
New BTS Movie "Bring The Soul" to Hit Cinemas Worldwide in August 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡