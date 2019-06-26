EXO Members Having A Last-Minute Get-Together Before D.O. Enlists In The Military

With D.O. entering the military in 5 days, and three of EXO members enlisting in the military next year, fans were becoming worried that the members of EXO were heading off to their own separate directions.But don't worry EXO-Ls! It seems like EXO's friendship is still airtight!Sehun of EXO just posted a photo of EXO members having a friendly get-together right before D.O. is sent off to protecting national borders.Obviously, Xiumin and Lay couldn't make it because they're already in the middle of serving as a soldier. But the rest of the members still seem to be having a good time!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com