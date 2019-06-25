JIMIN's "Promise" Hits 150 Million Streams on Soundcloud

JIMIN's solohas just hit 150 million streaming on the global music platform SoundCloud.This is the first BTS song, and the 10th song on SoundCloud to hit more than 150 million streaming.is JIMIN's first self-composed song and has been loved by fans steadily after its release on December 30th last year.The song also once stole the record for biggest SoundCloud debut from Drake by being streamed more than 8.5 million times within 24 hours after its release.Meanwhile BTS finished their world tour and fan meeting this month and is soon to release their new Japanese singleon July 3rd.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com