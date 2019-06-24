AB6IX DONGHYEON's Reaction to a Fan Who Pretended as if it's Her First Time Seeing Him

It's anyone's dream to be remembered by their favorite idol. But you just have to accept the fact that they are superstars with hundreds and thousands of fans who come to see them and it's impossible for them to remember every single encounter.However, DONGHYEON from AB6IX has shown the perfect example of perfect fan service.A fan uploaded a short video of herself pretending as if it's her first time seeing DONGHYEON when in fact she has been a loyal fan of his for 2 years.DONGHYEON immediately recognized her and said hello, but she acted as if she saw him for the first time. DONGHYEON, confused at first, thought that the fan meant that it's her first time seeing him after he became a member of AB6IX. He was a member of duo group MXM with another member of AB6IX YEONGMIN before he debuted as AB6IX.The fan said no and kept on with her acting. She said that she had never seen him this close. Of course, DONGHYEON was extremely confused and refused to be deceived by her prank.When the fan went on to tell him how handsome and cute he is, DONGHYEON couldn't wait any longer and asked for an explanation."What kind of concept are you going for? Explain it to me."When she admitted that she was just joking, he couldn't have given a better response."No matter how you try you're the Noona I remember."This short footage instantly became viral even to non-fans. His sweet and cute response was enough to melt anyone's heart!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com