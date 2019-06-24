JUNGKOOK Receives Instagramer Global Award in MIAW

JUNGKOOK received the Instagramer Global award at the, an annual program ofto honor the digital world of the millennial generation. Group BTS also received an award from the Explosion Kpop category, proving the worldwide superstar they are.The award was given to the artist with the highest vote received from Instagram, Twitter, and the official website. JUNGKOOK who doesn't own any personal Instagram account was nominated for the prize with over 220 million posts throughout 5 months, becoming No.1 with a huge gap between the next nominee.Nominees for the Instagramer Global award included pop stars Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello. JUNGKOOK being the only K-pop artist, both group and solo, to be nominated and win the prize proves his global influence.Congratulations JUNGKOOK!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com