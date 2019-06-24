RED VELVET's Zimzalabim Choreography Could Have Been Completely Different

Red Velvet just revealed what could have been the choreography for their title song, 'Zimzalabim'!And I must say it's quite... different...Why don't we watch the clip first, shall we?This was disclosed during an episode of Waiting room check-in live. For those of you who don't understand Korean, here's what they say:Seulgi: This dance move was also pretty cool. This is the first time we're showing this!Other members: Show us! Start!(shows dance moves)Joy: No you have to point up!Seulgi: I didn't learn this part.Irene: There's something more in the end. You know with both hands.Joy: No, no. You have to do a cutting motion like this.Seulgi: Yea there was also this part, so...Wendy: In the last chorus, it was...Irene: We jumped up and down!Seulgi: Like in an EDM partyIrene: No no not that. You have to lift up your kneesSeulgi: Oh yea this! And we thought that this would be too much for us to handle physically.Irene: So, unfortunately, it wasn't picked.Unfortunate or fortunate? I like the current version of the choreography much better!What do you think? Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com