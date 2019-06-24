Fortunetellers Say V's Attractiveness Has a Reason

While Western cultures have stargazers and tarotians who reveals people's fate, some parts of Asian cultures have something called Saju. Korea has a long-standing tradition that believes a person's fate could be foretold by the person's name and date of birth.Do-hwa-sal, which directly translate to "peach flower spirit", can be read from Saju. Like a peach flower who attracts many bugs by its charm and makes the bugs weaker until they dies, a person who has this spirit attracts many admirers but they don't last long. Do-hwa-sal was once thought to be evil and negative, but now it has become a new standard of beauty especially for many idols. SULLI was best known as a representative example for Do-hwa-sal because of her pale face, cute blush, and her dewy eyes.V is also another example of someone with strong Do-hwa-sal. Sure enough, he not only attracts young females but also, well, pretty much anyone who sees him. This is what a fortuneteller told about V's Do-hwa-sal."I have never seen anyone with such a strong Do-hwa-sal like V in my entire life, no doubt at all. Many other fortunetellers already testified how strong it is. He is Do-hwa itself. It is so strong that he will have many women near him or he will succeed greatly as a celebrity."Gwansang, which means physiognomy, is a practice that reads one's character, personality, and even their fate by facial features. Moles are usually considered negatively in most part of the face but there is a thing called "Me-in-jeom" which means beauty spot. Someone who has a mole on the tip of the nose, right beneath the eye, or on the cheekbone is considered a beauty, and V has all three!So I guess it is safe to say that V was born to be the most handsome man in the world!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com