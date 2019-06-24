본문 바로가기

Body

Fortunetellers Say V's Attractiveness Has a Reason

voomvoom 2019.06.24 10:12
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
While Western cultures have stargazers and tarotians who reveals people's fate, some parts of Asian cultures have something called Saju. Korea has a long-standing tradition that believes a person's fate could be foretold by the person's name and date of birth.
 
Do-hwa-sal, which directly translate to "peach flower spirit", can be read from Saju. Like a peach flower who attracts many bugs by its charm and makes the bugs weaker until they dies, a person who has this spirit attracts many admirers but they don't last long. Do-hwa-sal was once thought to be evil and negative, but now it has become a new standard of beauty especially for many idols. SULLI was best known as a representative example for Do-hwa-sal because of her pale face, cute blush, and her dewy eyes.
 
V is also another example of someone with strong Do-hwa-sal. Sure enough, he not only attracts young females but also, well, pretty much anyone who sees him. This is what a fortuneteller told about V's Do-hwa-sal.
 
"I have never seen anyone with such a strong Do-hwa-sal like V in my entire life, no doubt at all. Many other fortunetellers already testified how strong it is. He is Do-hwa itself. It is so strong that he will have many women near him or he will succeed greatly as a celebrity."
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Gwansang, which means physiognomy, is a practice that reads one's character, personality, and even their fate by facial features. Moles are usually considered negatively in most part of the face but there is a thing called "Me-in-jeom" which means beauty spot. Someone who has a mole on the tip of the nose, right beneath the eye, or on the cheekbone is considered a beauty, and V has all three!
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
So I guess it is safe to say that V was born to be the most handsome man in the world!
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related articles:
Why Did JUNGKOOK Get Upset In Front of His Fans?!

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡