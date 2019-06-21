Why Did JUNGKOOK Get Upset In Front of His Fans?!

During Jungkook's Vlive on June 16th, Jungkook received a rather unpleasant call from a sasaeng fan. A sasaeng fan is the Korean word for die-hard fans who stalk and harass his or her bias.An example of the detrimental consequences sasaeng fans bring to the scene would be the case of last December. On the way back to their quarters after the concert in Taiwan, BTS suffered from a mild car crash because a sasaeng fan dangerously chased them down the road with a local taxi. Another case would be sasaeng fans of BTS selling and buying the members' personal information. This led the numerous cases of identity theft and sasaeng fans harassing the members by calling them repeatedly or stalking their quarters. So at this point, sasaeng fans would be closer to being a stalking criminal rather than a fan.During June 16th, other faithful fans had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of what this sasaeng fan was like during Jungkook's Vlive. While Jungkook was searching for English phrases on his phone, he saw a call coming from an unfamiliar number. Even though Jungkook always managed to maintain a bright complexion in front of his fans, his mood seemed to fall downhill really quickly as soon as he saw the call.He then proceeded to say, "I'm going to put down my phone for a second. I don't know who it is, but I just got a call."He then explained to concerned fans, "I usually don't accept calls from numbers I don't know. There's no way it's a delivery call at this time. If this is a fan, who called just to check up on me during my live, I'm going to block this person right away"His mood didn't seem to enlighten when he said "I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans. I have no other choice to block them."Down below is the footage of Jungkook receiving the call from a sasaeng fan.You wouldn't harass someone you love. Idols deserve privacy and personal space just as much as anybody else. A healthy fandom culture starts from respecting each other.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com