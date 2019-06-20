본문 바로가기

All Your Wishes Are Coming True: Red Velvet Makeup Tips From The Newest ReVe Festival Revealed!!

voomvoom 2019.06.20 16:03
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
Red Velvet's newest summer album ReVe Festival was released just yesterday! The title track, Zimzalabim, is a cutting-edge electric pop song topped with a very catchy hook. The hook continually shouts out the magic spell, Zimzalabim, to convey the message to chase your dreams because it's all going to come true.
 
Well, if your dream was to be more like Red Velvet, you're in luck! Because of Zimzalabim! This article is to help you achieve it! Here are some of the makeup products that Red Velvet used in their ReVe Festival teaser photo and music video. 
 
Joy
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
No wonder Joy is the face of the Korean cosmetics brand, Espoir. She's completed her whole look with products from Espoir, and she looks absolutely stunning. The neutral colors mixed with a hint of brick red compliments her facial features and tone really well. This looks like it could be Joy's red carpet look or an I-woke-up-like-this kind of look. Let's see which Espoir products she used here, shall we? 
 
Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

  
Irene 
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
As always, Irene opts for a more natural look and uses products that accentuate her porcelain skin and perfectly symmetrical facial features. What better to do the job than a Yves Saint Laurent foundation and highlighter? 
 
Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

 
Wendy 
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
Wendy uses an array of colors on her cheeks and her lips. Can you believe there are three different products on her cheeks alone? 
 
Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

 
Seulgi
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
Seulgi's makeup is the most interesting by far! The electric blue eyeliner immediately catches the eye and her bold look is the most fitting for the theme of a festival. Because festivals are supposed to be all about colored confetti and parades, right? Let's see which products completed her festive look. 
 
Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

 
Yeri
Photo from SM Entertainment

Photo from SM Entertainment

 
A little makeup tip here! Yeri uses the same products on her cheeks and lips. It's a good way to perfectly match your lip and cheek color, thus making your whole look more united and coordinated.
 
Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

Photo from the cosmetics brands mentioned above

 
Did you enjoy this article? 
Let us know in the comments whose makeup look you want to know about next! 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
