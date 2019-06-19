본문 바로가기

See How V Overcomes the So-Called 'Too Much Fashion'

voomvoom 2019.06.19 17:58
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
We're all pretty familiar with how handsome and good looking V is by now. But sometimes we just need some time to really appreciate how perfect his face is (not to mention his super sweet personality and amazing talents). The following are V's somewhat bizzare fashion that had gone completely unnoticed because we were all so busy staring at his good looks.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Bet you didn't notice this horrible clash of bright neon blue, mint green, and purple with the most extravagant accessories that V wore on his wrist and neck. Somehow V makes it all work.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Question: How many rings is V wearing in this picture?
Actually the real question should be, did you even notice that he was wearing rings at all? 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
And did you notice the huge piercing he has?
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
And who can pull off that vibrant blue hair except V?
 
This is a compilation of V's many different hair colors which should be too much if you're an ordinary person, but V somehow tones it down and becomes like an anime character.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
It's almost as though his stylist is trying to find a fashion that doesn't suit V, but as always, he or she fails to do so. 
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
