Hidden Easter Eggs in the Red Velvet ReVe Festival Trailer!!

Red Velvet is coming back with their newest albumtoday at 6!! Although, fans have been elated with anticipation with Red Velvet's comeback, many of them are confused by the unfamiliar name of the title track,. Zimzalabim is a magic word spoken by Turkish alchemists and made famous by the world-renowned magician, Dante. He would use it like the world abracadabra before a magic trick is completed. Later another professional magician, Whit Haydn explained during his tributary performance to Dante, that Dante used this phrase in his show to mean 'a thousand thanks.'Then, what does Red Velvet mean when they're using it as a title of their song? Are they using the word, Zimzalabim, to express that all their hopes and aspirations come true like a magic trick? Are they using it to express their gratitude to their fans and sending a thousand thanks to the applause of the audience?This we cannot know for sure until today at 6!But before that time comes, to build up our anticipation even further, let's take a look at some of the easter eggs hidden in the Reve Festival teaser video.The video starts with a colorful gumball machine. When a Red Velvet coin is put in the coin slot, a gumball pops out and rolls out into the roller coaster. In the gumball, there's Reve, the mascot robot of Red Velvet! This mascot was revealed during Red Velvet's concert tour, Redmare. Turns out one of the members, Seulgi actually drew the first draft of this robot herself, and Yeri named the robot after Red Velvet and the french word rêve, which means dream. After quickly rolling through the magical land of Red Velvet, the gumball pops and pops out an invitation to Reve Festival, inviting all of us to the magical land of Reve Festival. Let's take a closer look at this magical Red Velvet land this gumball quickly passes through.The gumball first passes through an ice cream cake and a chess board. You might recognize the ice cream cake from the music video of, the title track of Red Velvet's first mini album. It's considered one of Red Velvet's most notable music videos, as Yeri, the youngest member of the group, makes her first appearance in this song. The chess board is a prop used in the music video of, which was the title track of Red Velvet's first regular album.andcake were songs both released in 2015, and both played a monumental role in boosting Red Velvet's popularity up to where it stands today.The gumball then moves on to a halloween-themed land with a big-teethed wolf and some jack-o-lanterns. Can you recognize where this is from? It's from Red Velvet'sMV!is the title track of Red Velvet's 5th mini album,, which was released in 2018.Then the gumball passes through a jungle, which looks a lot like the background of MV of Red Velvet's debut song,. Guess the gumball doesn't move in a chronological order.Then appears a magical blue closet, in which the gumball opens up and move through. Any guesses where this is from? It's from theMV! In this MV, Red Velvet members are pulled into this magical closet and transported to another magical land.Then the gumball soars into the sky, where giant fruits are scattered all across. This is from the theme of, where Red Velvet members dance to a background of juicy and fresh looking fruit to represent summer.Ok then, now that we're pretty much done with the trailer video, let's also take a look at the teaser photo to see if there's any easter eggs in there.The haunted house on the top left corner is the haunted house fromThe pink ice wall on the right is from Red Velvet'sMV.is another song in Red Velvet's 5th mini album,, and garnered as much popularity as the title track of the album.And rather creepily, in the corner of the photo, there's a box of feet. Don't be too alarmed by this gruesome looking prop, though. This is the same prop from Red Velvet'smusic video and they're supposed to be Seulgi's feet.The photo has another prop within the Dumb Dumb theme. Right above the box full with feet, there's a mannequin factory. Remember how in the Dumb Dumb music video, there was a mannequin factory that created Red Velvet dolls on a conveyor belt? Yep, this is the same one.Lastly, this is a scene from one of the Red Velvet performances in their concert tour, Redmare. You can clearly see the same red roller coaster themed background as the teaser. Seems like Red Velvet was foreshadowing the coming of Reve Festival for quite some time. Well, anticipation has been building since then, and now there's no doubt that this one's going to be epic!Any easter eggs that you've found and I've missed? Let us know in the comments!Everyone look out for Red Velvet's comeback today at 6!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com