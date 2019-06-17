3 Idol Stars Who Went Above and Beyond To Help Their Fans In Trouble

The love between the fans and idol stars are mutual and here's the proof! In these situations, the idol stars showed care and love for their fans when they seemed to be in an upsetting situation.Here are how some of the K-pop idols went above and beyond to help out a fan:Lee Seung-hyub from Nflying was having an ordinary Instagram Live session and having small talk with his fans when a certain urgent comment caught his eye. One of his fans who was watching his Insta Live on her way home urgently sent a comment saying that she was scared because a few drunk men seemed to be following her home. It was a rather disturbing situation where few things could be done, especially considering the fact that Lee Seung-hyub was only connected through her by the internet. But Lee Seung-hyub thought otherwise. He was quick to act in this dangerous situation. He immediately asked the fan to turn the volume up."Turn up the volume of my Insta Live. Let's pretend like you're talking to me on the phone," he instructed to the fan.And he immediately pretended to be the girl's boyfriend so the drunk men would be threatened off by his deep voice. He proceeded to act like the fan's boyfriend and asked the girl loudly,"Yea, where are you? Why aren't you coming? Do you know what time it is? Do you want me to go outside and wait for you? Then come to the convenient store and wait there. I'll be there," in his deepest voice.His brilliant ability to handle the crisis led the fan into safety and the worst was averted.You can listen to the full audio below:Hopefully, the fan is in a safe situation now!On an episode of 'Cool Men BTOB,' the staff put up hidden cameras and watched how the members of BTOB would act to a rather difficult situation.In one of the situations that Lee Chang-sub was put in, actors pretended to be fans and came up to him for a signature. Another male actor angrily stormed up to one of the girls acting like a fan and forcefully tried to pull her away from Lee Chang-sub. He said that he was the girl's boyfriend, and he acted like he was mad out of jealousy. It was a rather heated and difficult situation but without any hesitation, Lee Chang-sub interfered.He immediately pulled the girl away from the actor's violent grip and stood against the aggressive boyfriend and assertively said, " she said she didn't want to go with you." Even when the acting boyfriend threateningly fired back at him saying "Why do you care? Mind your own business," he didn't cower away but rather protected the girl by hiding her behind his back.See the clip below!Wonho from Monsta X also showed a heartwarming gesture to fans.During the recording of the tvN game show, 'Show! Audio Jockey,' fans arrived from early at the recording site to get a glimpse of Monsta X.Eventually, this caught the eye of Wonho and he grew concerned for fans' well-being as they were waiting outside in the cold and rainy weather for a long time. He ran up to the fans and handed them an umbrella and casually went back to his seat. Later a fan posted her afterthoughts on her SNS page, "I got his umbrella. I'll keep it as a family heirloom."Well, what do you think?Do you know any other stories where the idol stars showed heartwarming care for the fans? Let us know!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com