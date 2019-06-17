Is TAEYEON Struggling With Depression?

TAEYEON recently asked fans on Instagram to ask her anything and she shared her story of struggling with depression.Most of her stories did not contain any picture but a blank black page with white letters. She answered pretty much every question with a simple "No", which worried many fans. The following are some of her responses.Q: Are you okay?A: NoQ: Why did you erase your profile picture?A: Too noisyQ: When are you uploading the next Taenggu TV?A: I don't know. It's being postponed indefinitely.Q: Have you seen the movieA: NoQ: Do you check the comments on your YouTube channel?A: No I don'tQ: Is SM giving you a hard time again? It's making me so angry!A: There no place like SM. I'm very grateful haha.Q: How do you overcome slumps?A: I'm not good at overcoming them so I just live on with slumps.And then there were some fans who pointed out her blunt response.Q: Why are you so blunt today?A: Oh I guess I was bluntQ: Why don't you post on Instagram these days? Is there something wrong?A: I haven't took any pictures since my concert.Then another fan comforted her and TAEYEON opened up on her current state.Q: It's okay if you don't post anything on Instagram. Just hearing from you by Instagram stories is enough for me.A: I haven't been feeling well lately. Please understand why I haven't been posting as much as I wanted to. Thank you and sorry.When somebody sneered and asked if she had bipolar disorder, this is what TAEYEON had to say."No. I have been struggling with depression. I'm trying my best to get better by taking medications. Whether I have bipolar disorder or depression, don't look down on others or sneer at me. We are all patients who are suffering."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com