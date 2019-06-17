Jungkook Dishes out his Favorite Korean Dish

On June 16th, Jungkook from BTS suddenly went on a full rant about his favorite Korean food.Can you guess what it is?It's Korean grilled pork belly XDHe loves the food so much, it's even made him patriotic.Let's see what he had to say about this delicious Korean dish."Grilled pork belly,I think it is the most delicious food in the world.I can eat it all day and all week.Ok, one time I actually did.These days delivery service and restaurants developed a lot, and just with a simple call, not even a call, if you just click-click-click with your smartphone, you can have grilled pork belly right in front of your eyes. Like a spell, like magic, like a miracle...So I ate it everyday. Really, I ate it once a day.And you know what? look! You have lettuce with grilled pork belly.You can eat vegetables with it.Protein, a little bit of fat, and vegetables, and carbs!You fulfill everything with this beautiful pork belly delivery service.How beautiful is that really. This deserves a praise really.Who in the world would grill pork belly and send it on a deliveryWhere else could you find such perfect system and service?Which country is the best at this? It's our country. South Korea.No.1 at delivery.It's 24 hours and everything is possible. Nothing's impossible.Perfect Korea.Oh, and I'm really proud and honored to be born in Korea. ha..."Check out the clip down below!Korean barbecue is taking the world trend by the storm and now even Jungkook is recommending it to no end. Jungkook loves it so much it's even making him patriotic. If you haven't tried this delicious dish, you definitely should! Visit your nearest Korean barbecue place ASAP!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com