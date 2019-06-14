본문 바로가기

Body

Watch this Cute Video of JENNIE and JISOO Singing Along SOMI's "Birthday"!

voomvoom 2019.06.14 11:14
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

 
Last night JENNIE posted 2 Instagram posts of her and JISOO singing and dancing along SOMI's debut song Birthday.
 
 
Yesterday SOMI debuted as solo from her agency The Black Label, which is a label founded by YG producer Teddy, thus the support of JENNIE and JISOO.
 
 
JENNIE and JISOO in comfy outfits tried to lip sync to the lyrics but failed miserably but in a cute way and the glittery filter makes it all the more cuter!
 
 
SOMI saw the Instagram post and commented "awwww Thank you soooo much for ur support aghh!!! love you" and "Sooooooo cute".
 
Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

 
Who wants to see more of their cute friendship? I know I do!
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related articles:
JEON SO-MI From I.O.I Is Debuting Solo Today!! 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡