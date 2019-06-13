TOP 5 Moments When JENNIE Was Human CHANEL

Jennie from Blackpink oozes a very unique atmosphere of opulence and sophistication. Anything she wears, it immediately looks like a million bucks. Perhaps this is why she was nicknamed as 'human Chanel' by her fans. Fittingly enough, her refined beauty resembles the image of this high-end brand very well. It almost seems like the Chanel clothing were designed for Jennie herself and no one else. Sure enough, Chanel also noticed Jennie's resemblance to the brand's image and named her the house ambassador of Chanel. Well let's take a look at the moments when Jennie looked best in Chanel. Keep in mind, these rankings are purely subjective.This is Jennie when she was performing at the Gaon Chart Awards ceremony this January. She completed her Chanel look through accessorizing. Here, she's wearing a Chanel ribbon brooch and Chanel earrings, and the cost of her accessories alone are over a $1000.This photo was tweeted in the official Chanel Twitter page after Jennie was named House Ambassador of Chanel. This full front picture of Jennie in Chanel garments is refined beauty at its best.This is a Chanel cardigan from the Chanel Ready-to-wear Spring/Summer collection. Apparently Jennie loves this cardigan enough to have it in multiple colors, as she was also spotted wearing this cardigan in blue at Incheon airport. But if you look this good in an outfit, how can you not fall in love with it?This is Jennie's power suit. She looks amazing and powerful in this tweed light blue full-on Chanel suit.Before we reveal the esteemed Top 1 moment let's take a look at some honorable mentions shall we?This image of Jennie, wearing full Chanel attire, is so famous that even though a full year has passed since Jennie's appearance in the Chanel in Korea event, fans keep bringing this photo up in online communities. It's no mystery why this Jennie/Chanel look became famous. Jennie looks like she was born in the outfit.What are your favorite moments of Jennie in Chanel? Let us know in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com