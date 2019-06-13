JEON SO-MI From I.O.I Is Debuting Solo Today!!

Jeon So-mi from the former K-pop girl group I.O.I is debuting as a solo artist today!!Watch out, everybody! Her solo debut single, is going to be released at 6 p.m. through online music sites!It's been too long So-mi. This is what fans have been desperately waiting for since I.O.I's last performance and their break-up in 2016. Even though many of the other members have been active in the K-pop music scene, So-mi remained rather dormant until now. Fans who have not forgotten the charisma and talent So-mi showed on stage as the leader of I.O.I were growing impatient to see So-mi on stage again with her own original songs.Well, this one isn't going to disappoint. So-mi's solo album was produced by Black Label, a YG-affiliated record label, and she participated in writing the songs along with the famous hit song producer, Teddy Park.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.comRelated Articles: