본문 바로가기

Body

JEON SO-MI From I.O.I Is Debuting Solo Today!!

voomvoom 2019.06.13 11:45
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

 
Jeon So-mi from the former K-pop girl group I.O.I is debuting as a solo artist today!! 
 
Watch out, everybody! Her solo debut single Birthday, is going to be released at 6 p.m. through online music sites! 
 
It's been too long So-mi. This is what fans have been desperately waiting for since I.O.I's last performance and their break-up in 2016. Even though many of the other members have been active in the K-pop music scene, So-mi remained rather dormant until now. Fans who have not forgotten the charisma and talent So-mi showed on stage as the leader of I.O.I were growing impatient to see So-mi on stage again with her own original songs. 
 
Well, this one isn't going to disappoint. So-mi's solo album was produced by Black Label, a YG-affiliated record label, and she participated in writing the songs along with the famous hit song producer, Teddy Park. 
 
Photo from Black Label

Photo from Black Label

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Black Label

Photo from Black Label

 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Articles: 
BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted Struggling During Events in the Philippines and Macao 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡