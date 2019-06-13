BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted Struggling During Events in the Philippines and Macao

On June 6th BLACKPINK attended a meet & greet event in Manila, Philippines. During the event, JENNIE was spotted struggling to even breathe and gasping for air.In a video uploaded by a BLINK on Twitter, JENNIE's face darkened as she grasped her stomach. JISOO who had noticed JENNIE's strange behavior lent her some water. Although JENNIE was obviously struggling, she kept her seat and tried to maintain a smile on her face. Many fans who saw the video were of course extremely worried. Some guessed that JENNIE was having an anxiety attack or she was showing signs of hypotension.2 days later BLACKPINK had a concert in Macao for their 2019 world tour, JENNIE was seen again struggling to finish the show. In the middle ofJENNIE sat down on stage and told something to the staff. She walked around the stage, barely able to sing or dance and eventually left the stage before the song ended.With only three members left on stage, ROSE comforted worried Blinks and explained the situation. This is what she told them."So JENNIE unnie wanted us to give you guys a quick notice. She says that she's not feeling very good right now, but she wanted to thank everybody for making it to the concert. She's okay guys. She wanted me to tell you guys that so she is fine. She is just not feeling too well. She really loves you and she wants to thank you guys for coming here today. Don't worry, we'll make sure she is okay guys. I hope you understand."Later JENNIE uploaded an Instagram story to say sorry."Blinks, I'm so sorry about what happened earlier. I'm feeling much better now and I'll make sure I take better care of myself. Macao Blinks! Thank you all for coming out tonight. I'm sorry that I had to leave without saying goodbye and I promise the next time we see each other I'll be well and healthy. Thank you Macao! I love you"In another story, she posted a picture of the other members holding a We Bare Bears doll and holding the microphone towards it. She wrote, "And thank you to my sweet sweet chulichaeng(JISOO, LISA, ROSE) who made sure blinks don't feel the empty spot".Although JENNIE said that she was okay, fans were still worried sick. Thankfully JENNIE showed up at the Incheon International Airport on June 9th looking much better and healthy. She was also seen just fine on June 11th as she was leaving Korea to attend the world tour in Sydney, Australia as she was chatting with JISOO. So I think it's safe to say that JENNIE is fine now!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com