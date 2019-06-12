Halsey Spills the Tea on Which Member from BTS Made Fun of her Dance Moves the Most

We all love hearing more episodes of BTS and Halsey's friendship. In a recent radio live with, Halsey spilled the tea of her experience of having to learn the choreography in quite an inefficient way.She said that the hardest part to learn was the shoulder move.She had to learn the dance move from America before going to Korea to shoot the music video, and she didn't have the chance to learn it directly from the choreographer but had to learn it from a person who learnt the dance move from another person."So I was doing this like a telephone choreography."Halsey said that the person who taught her the moves taught it differently from the original dance move, which led Halsey to be made fun of by BTS.She said "I will say they have absolutely no shame about making fun of me. Because every time we do it (the dance move), there's always, I mean it's always the same. It's always J-Hope."Halsey then added "J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK and uh...I mean JIMIN doesn't make fun of me so much anymore but they're always the two in the corner who are like (laughs)", hinting that JIMIN did use to make fun of her dance moves.Have you guessed correctly on which member laughed at her dancing?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com