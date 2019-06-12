How To Recreate RED VELVET IRENE's Natural Looking Makeup

On 2019, May 17th, Irene made an appearance at the Longchamp LGP pop-up store opening, and in her eyelet lace white dress and long flowing black hair, she truly looked like a heaven-sent. Her impeccable level of beauty was the talk of the town for months. Her hair, outfit, makeup, everything was on point. And although there's little doubt that Irene herself was born without flaws, fair credit is due to members of her glam team who helped in sculpting this immaculate masterpiece of beauty. Since everybody was obviously dying to know one of the many secrets behind Irene's head-turning beauty, one of the members of the ingenious glam team revealed some tips on how to replicate Irene's makeup.Shall we first take a look? Her makeup uses a mixture of neutral and natural shades with hints of pink and coral to subtly exemplifying the best features of her face. Irene's makeup artist revealed the products and makeup tactics she used to achieve this look for the day. So hopefully using this will bring out the best in you too!Mix Nars Orgasm and Chanel Powder Blush No. 440 Quintessence and apply it all over your eyelids and underneath your eyes, specifically your aegyosal. If you are unfamiliar with what aegyosal is, click on the related article link at the bottom of the page to help to give you an idea!Contour the outer corner of your eyes using the Clinique Nude pop to a natural shade. Now, using the Laura Mercier Color infusion peach color, emphasize your aegyosal by sweeping this peach shade underneath and in the inner corner of your eyes. It will give you a beautifully slight shimmer whenever your eyes catches the light.Feather out your eyelashes using mascara. Here, Irene used Aiahn mascara, a mascara brand popularly used among renowned Korean makeup artists who usually work in the opulent Cheongdam district of Seoul. Follow the natural line of your eye with your eyeliner and give a elongating illusion by drawing an extended line at the end of the outer corners of the eyes.Give some love and color to your cheeks using Nars Liquid blush in the color sex appeal and add a shade of light pink with Clinique ballerina pop.Use the neutral shade of Nars Get off and even out the colors of your lips. Now take Etude House's Color In Liquid Lips Mousse in the shade Pk001 Hot cherry and start applying it from the inner part of your lips and give your lips a pop of color. Blend the nude and pink naturally to give a gradating effect.Of course as much as we want to, we're not going to wake up suddenly and see ourselves in the mirror and find Irene. But don't worry you have something just as perfect: yourself. So hopefully these makeup tips will do wonders and bring forth the best features in you like they did for Irene.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com