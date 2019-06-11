SULLI From F(X) Is Returning To Stage!!

Sulli is coming back as a singer! This is most exciting news since it's been 4 years since Sulli withdrew from the popular K-pop girl group, f(x), and walked a solo path where she focused on her acting career rather than her musical one. But SM entertainment just announced that fans can expect her new album by the end of June and she is still in preparation as of now.Fans are definitely looking forward to her new musical expression and all the things she might bring to the table! Despite her youthful looking face, Sulli is a skilled veteran on stage since it's been 14 years since her debut as a singer. But after her withdrawal from F(x), Sulli unfortunately became more known as a controversial figure due to her refusal to adhere to social norms rather than being acknowledged for her artistic talents. Well, seeing her on stage once again is going to be a total game changer in K-pop and we all want to say welcome back!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com