Welcome back BTS! BTS ended their long journey of theworld tour and returned to Korea today on June 10th before their 5th Muster Magic Shop which will start in June 15th.Many fans and reporters who were waiting for BTS in the airport was surprised to see that three of the members JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE turned into giant sunflowers.More to follow.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com