BREAKING: EXO BAEKHYUN Is Coming Back As A Solo This July

Fans who have already been dreading the day that EXO members are going to be enlisted in the miltary! It's too early to fret. EXO member, Baekhyun is coming out with a solo album. It's his first solo act since EXO's debut 7 years ago.July is going to be a blessed month for avid EXO fans as EXO members are planning to be active. An EXO concert is coming up and Chanyeol and Sehun are preparing for an official announcement that they will be coming back as a unit.So let's keep an eye out for what Baekhyun and his unique vocal tunes come up with.