KANG DANIEL's Notable 4 Minute Speech In 4 Months

Kang Daniel was forced to keep idle in the K-pop scene after a long and grueling legal dispute with his former agency company, LM entertainment for, over 4 months, but he has finally re-appeared within the radar of his fans.His re-appearance was ever too short and sweet because it only lasted around 4 minutes on a session of Instagram Live. In his live session, he greeted fans and said that he is currently working on to come back with better music. Within the first minute of his Insta Live more than 150 thousand fans logged in to see him.Here's what he says in his Insta Live:"Hello, EveryoneThis is Daniel.It's been a while since I said hello. Yes, I'm actually really nervous right now.It's probably because it's been a while since I said hello, but I'm really nervous and my hands are shaking.Okay well, first of all, the reason why I'm greeting you guys through Insta live is that first and foremost I wanted to show you my face directly rather than through an official greeting. I thought you might have forgotten my face so I wanted to say hello.Thank you,How's the weather these days? It's really hot for me. I miss you guys too. Oh and now I'm in the process of preparing, and I'm also working on music. For this album, I'm also participating in writing and composing the music and thinking a lot about how I can send a positive message through my music.So I hope you look forward to it.Why do I keep getting nervous?And now, when I was having a hard time, you were of great help to me. Now I want to be Daniel who could be of great help to you. And again, what should I say? I'm thinking a lot about how to come up with a lot of good contents to show you a lot of good stuff. So if you look forward to that too, I would be grateful. I know I'm doing live when it's pretty late in Korean time, but I'm really thankful how many of you are watching.Ah! It's awkward. Okay, everyoneNow I have to… (Ah I can't pronounce) go back to work on my musicThank you. Thank you and I hope you look forward to it.I'm sorry to have you kept you waiting so long, but now I'll run to you quickly.Thank you, see you soon."Watch the full clip here but keep in mind the subtitles within the clip might not be accurate:Fans were relieved to finally see Kang Daniel's face again and hear that he was coming back because his re-appearance on screen was uncertainty after the long deadlock he had to suffer due to all the legal disagreements with his former agency.But that's all of the past now. The court released him from any duties in an exclusive contract with LM entertainment and he is now free to do whatever he pleases with regard to his career. So Kang Daniel made the very bold choice of starting his own company and going solo on his musical quest. His company is called KONNECT Entertainment and the name of the company reflects his aspirations to connect Korea and the world. We can expect to see him again this July!