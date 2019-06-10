BTS's Songs to be Played in Space!!!

On June 4th NASA tweeted "In honor of the #Apollo50th anniversary, we’re making a playlist fit for a lunar journey with @ThirdRockRadio. Til June 28, share a song you’d include with #NASAMoonTunes!".Many ARMYs immediately replied with a bunch of space-related songs of BTS such asand RM'sNASA tweeted the next day confirming the addition of three BTS songs to the playlist. They said, "Wow, there are a lot of @BTS_twt & RM fans! Thanks for the submissions – we’ll add "," "" & "" to the playlist!"Well, I can't think of any better songs than those three to be played in space. Now BTS's music will ring throughout space, making them not just a 'world-class' idol but a 'universal superstar'!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com