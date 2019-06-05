Jin's Solo Track Revealed During BTS Festa! His First Original Composition

This weeks-long BTS Festa, celebrating BTS' sixth anniversary since their debut, is full of gifted surprises for fans. BTS and Big Hit Entertainment are mass- releasing BTS photos and exclusives for Armys. Another pleasant surprise that came the Army's way is the newly released Jin's solo track that was updated last night, June 4th, on Soundcloud. The song is original composition written by Jin and is produced by Slow Rabbit and is characterized by the song's soft acoustic tunes. RM and Hiss Noise also collaborated in the production of the song.Jin wrote to fans in his Bangtan blog:"Hello it's JinI wrote this song thinking about my pets.It's my first original composition so I hope you enjoy it.I'll work hard again to come up with good music for you. Thank you, Army"Well, then let's get right to it and look at how Jin expressed his outstanding affection for his pets."I'm scared that I won't be able to see youwhen this night passesYour endlessly clear eyes,Your touch that I've gotten so used toYour face that lit up upon seeing meI'm scared I won't be able to see any of it againEveryday of my lifeyou're thereEveryday of your lifeI'm thereWhen that moon falls and the sun risesI'm scared that you won't be there with me anymoreWhen I close my eyes,I feel like I'm going to think of all the times we had togetherWhen I close my eyes again,I feel like I'm going to be flooded with the happy memoriesWhen this night passes,I'm scared I won't be able to see you againWhen this night passes,"Listen to the song here!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com