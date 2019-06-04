It’s official! Red Velvet is coming back on June 19th.SM entertainment just posted on Red Velvet’s official Twitter account that Red Velvet is coming back through their newest mini albumJune 19th. In the post, SM also addresses fans to "Look forward to Red Velvet's fantastic festival that's going to embroider 2019!"Ever since the leader of Red Velvet, Irene, hinted during a session of Vlive that Red Velvet was coming back this summer, fans have been eagerly waiting for any updates regarding the date of the newest album release. Well, hopefully, the 19th doesn't come by too slow.We're definitely all looking forward toByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com