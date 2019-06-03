PHOTOS: BTS FESTA 2019 Concept Photos Revealed!

It's here! It's time for BTS FESTA!For those who are unfamiliar with BTS FESTA, it's a festival celebrating BTS's debut date 13th of June which lasts around 2 weeks. They release exclusive photos, videos, and even songs they have written. Today, about 50 new photos were released on BTS's Facebook page under the name BTS FESTA Opening Ceremony, and it's already making ARMYs go wild!This year, the photos' concept is a crossover between different stages of BTS. For example, V frommeets JIMIN from. As you can see in the photo below, the two are divided in the middle showing different backgrounds. V is surrounded by roses wearing a dark black outfit while JIMIN is surrounded by curtains, clouds, and balloons in a bed with yellow sheets.Here are the rest of the photos.See what they did there? It's an endless circle of all 7 BTS members, showing their unique side of themselves. Which photo do you like the most?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com