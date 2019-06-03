본문 바로가기

PHOTOS: BTS FESTA 2019 Concept Photos Revealed!

voomvoom 2019.06.03 14:20
Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
It's here! It's time for BTS FESTA!
 
For those who are unfamiliar with BTS FESTA, it's a festival celebrating BTS's debut date 13th of June which lasts around 2 weeks. They release exclusive photos, videos, and even songs they have written. Today, about 50 new photos were released on BTS's Facebook page under the name BTS FESTA Opening Ceremony, and it's already making ARMYs go wild!
 
This year, the photos' concept is a crossover between different stages of BTS. For example, V from Singularity meets JIMIN from Serendipity. As you can see in the photo below, the two are divided in the middle showing different backgrounds. V is surrounded by roses wearing a dark black outfit while JIMIN is surrounded by curtains, clouds, and balloons in a bed with yellow sheets.
 
Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
Here are the rest of the photos.
 
JIMIN from Serendipity X Suga from Agust D


Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
SUGA from Agust D X RM from Persona


Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook
RM from Persona X J-HOPE from Daydream
 
Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
J-HOPE from Daydream X JUNGKOOK from Euphoria


Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
JUNGKOOK from Euphoria X JIN from Epiphany


Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
JIN from Epiphany X V from Singularity


Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

Photo from BTS Facebook

 
 
See what they did there? It's an endless circle of all 7 BTS members, showing their unique side of themselves. Which photo do you like the most?
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
